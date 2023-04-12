Costco Is Having an Epic Sale on Adirondack Chairs for a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Spring has sprung and so has our desire to spend as much time outdoors as possible. With much of the country seeing lots of outdoor-weather temperatures this week, it’s time to think about upgrading your patio or outdoor space to make it as comfy as possible. Of course, one of the comfiest outdoor furniture options is the classic Adirondack chair and that’s exactly what Costco has on sale.
Starting today, April 12 , and running through May 7, Costco is offering a $50 savings for members on these stunning (and weather-resistant!) Adirondack chairs that come in four color options.
Polywood Long Beach Adirondack Chair, White
Normally costing $199, Costco is now offering a $50 coupon to members, bringing the cost down to just $149.
Polywood Long Beach Adirondack Chair, Red
In addition to the white variety of colors, the chairs are made out of weather-resistant Polywood material so you know they’ll last you a lifetime.
Polywood Long Beach Adirondack Chair, Blue
Quality Adirondack chairs like these can easily cost upwards of $500, making this deal the ultimate steal.
Polywood Long Beach Adirondack Chair, Gray
The chairs are only available online so make sure you head over to Costco’s website to sign up for a membership and take advantage of this deal while supplies last.
