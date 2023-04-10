7 Best Dry Shampoos From Target — Including Drew Barrymore’s $15 Go-To

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
When you’re short on time or heading to work from the gym, washing your hair might not be an option. But if you don’t want to throw your hair up and call it a day, dry shampoo can be a big help.
Dry shampoo is designed to refresh hair between washes by eliminating oil, dirt, and grease sans suds and water. They can also boost volume, as oil often weighs hair down, making it look flat. According to board-certified dermatologist Hadley Kin, MD, a good product will leave hair “looking fuller, without visible discoloration or buildup, and without causing scalp irritation.”
Dry Shampoo Ingredients & Helpful Hints
Ingredients like clay, starch, alcohol, and ethanol generally do the heavy lifting in dry shampoo by absorbing oil and dirt. Formulas that are crafted with clay or starch will absorb excess oils faster and more efficiently than products formulated with alcohol and ethanol, which can dry out strands, Dr. King notes. “On the upside, however, there has been researching that suggests that ethanol-based dry shampoos can provide antimicrobial properties, which may be helpful for those with scalp acne, folliculitis, or dandruff,” she says. Those with sensitive scalps should avoid products with butane and propane, as those can cause irritation, Dr. King adds.
“Remember that dry shampoo does not actually clean the scalp or hair and should not be used for more than two days in a row, and should be followed by a double shampoo or a clarifying shampoo to remove residue and buildup,” she adds.
Best Dry Shampoos From Target
The best part about dry shampoo is that you don’t need to spend a ton of money or go to a fancy store to pick up a great product. Ahead, see seven of our favorite affordable dry shampoos from Target that you buy online or pick up during your next in-store shopping spree. Some of them are even used by the likes of Drew Barrymore and Emily Ratajkowski, so you can rest assured you’re getting a product that will deliver great results.
Batiste Original Dry Shampoo
Drew Barrymore’s favorite dry shampoo pick is available at Target for under $13. The Batiste Original Dry Shampoo has a waterless shampoo composition that removes buildup and oil in the scalp that weighs hair down, thanks to the included Butane. It also has energizing fragrances of orange and bergamot, “balanced by hints of rose, lily, lavender and powdery musk,” the brand says.
“Batiste Original Formula dry shampoo works so much better than any other dry shampoo I’ve ever tried,” Barrymore said. “It’s ridiculously amazing and lets you work a blowout for as long as possible. Plus, it’s not expensive. It puts other dry shampoos to shame.”
Bumble and Bumble Pret-A-Powder Post Workout Dry Shampoo Mist
Emily Ratajkowski loves this option from Bumble and Bumble because it adds texture to her super straight hair.“My hair is very straight — people always think that I’ve ironed it when I get to set,” she explained. “They’re like, ‘How is your hair this straight?’ For me, it’s always a battle of not damaging it too much and getting a perfect amount of texture. So I usually just curl it with some basic iron, I do it in sections, and then brush it out and spray it with Elnett. Then I spray some Living Proof Instant Texture Mist in, and I’ll use Bumble and bumble Prêt-à-Powder.”
Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo
Dr. King recommends picking up Drybar’s Detox Dry Shampoo. The aerosol “formulation is easy to apply and absorbs oils well. The formula is lightweight, and iron oxides help it blend with all hair colors,” she says.
Nexxus Refreshing Dry Shampoo For Hair Volume Hair Mist
If you’re seeking a salon-quality dry shampoo to use at home, give this one from Nexxus a try. It refreshes strands with gentle ingredients like pearl extract, which cleanses and hydrates the scalp. The formula also includes scents of jasmine and water lily. The dry shampoo dispenses in a fine mist that adds volume to hair.
“I really like this,” one shopper said. “It’s my favorite of the ones at Target, and I only have one favorite beyond that, which is a luxury brand! It doesn’t get residue or overspray everywhere, and it makes my hair feel great.”
Pantene Pro-V Sulfate Free No Residue Dry Shampoo Hair Spray
You can’t go wrong with this affordable pick. Pantene’s formulas are tried and trusted by shoppers because they deliver effective results. This $7 dry shampoo is no exception — it leaves hair residue-free while cleansing hair. It also removes excess oil with every spray, leaving locks with a “just washed” finish.
Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo
If you really want to pamper your hair, drop this dry shampoo in your cart. The Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo is packed with nourishing ingredients like vitamin C to promote hair health and reduce breakage. Aside from strengthing your stands, it also absorbs and eliminates odors and oils. It also extends your blowout (yes, please).
Dove Beauty Refresh + Care Fresh Coconut Dry Shampoo
Target shoppers and I have a lot in common. We both love the Dove Beauty dry shampoo. Personally, it makes my thick, curly hair feel fresh and light again after working out or when it needs to be washed, and I don’t have the time. I find that it absorbs really well into my scalp and soaks up all the oil and buildup from the other products I use. The dry shampoo also leaves my strands full of life and gives it shine that lasts for days. Trust me. You don’t want to miss this one.
