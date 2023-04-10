7 Best Dry Shampoos From Target — Including Drew Barrymore’s $15 Go-To

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re short on time or heading to work from the gym, washing your hair might not be an option. But if you don’t want to throw your hair up and call it a day, dry shampoo can be a big help.

Dry shampoo is designed to refresh hair between washes by eliminating oil, dirt, and grease sans suds and water. They can also boost volume, as oil often weighs hair down, making it look flat. According to board-certified dermatologist Hadley Kin, MD, a good product will leave hair “looking fuller, without visible discoloration or buildup, and without causing scalp irritation.”

Dry Shampoo Ingredients & Helpful Hints

Ingredients like clay, starch, alcohol, and ethanol generally do the heavy lifting in dry shampoo by absorbing oil and dirt. Formulas that are crafted with clay or starch will absorb excess oils faster and more efficiently than products formulated with alcohol and ethanol, which can dry out strands, Dr. King notes. “On the upside, however, there has been researching that suggests that ethanol-based dry shampoos can provide antimicrobial properties, which may be helpful for those with scalp acne, folliculitis, or dandruff,” she says. Those with sensitive scalps should avoid products with butane and propane, as those can cause irritation, Dr. King adds.

“Remember that dry shampoo does not actually clean the scalp or hair and should not be used for more than two days in a row, and should be followed by a double shampoo or a clarifying shampoo to remove residue and buildup,” she adds.

Best Dry Shampoos From Target

The best part about dry shampoo is that you don’t need to spend a ton of money or go to a fancy store to pick up a great product. Ahead, see seven of our favorite affordable dry shampoos from Target that you buy online or pick up during your next in-store shopping spree. Some of them are even used by the likes of Drew Barrymore and Emily Ratajkowski, so you can rest assured you’re getting a product that will deliver great results.