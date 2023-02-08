10 Pet-Friendly Vrbos in the Outer Banks for a Vacation With Your Dog

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a vacation destination that caters to both you and your furry best friend, look no further than the Outer Banks of North Carolina! Not only is this area known for its breathtaking beaches and scenic views, but it’s also a dog-friendly paradise. To make your trip with your pup even better, stay at a Vrbo in the Outer Banks. Because many Vrbo hosts offer dog-friendly accommodations, you can relax and bond with your dog in the comfort of your own rental home, complete with all the amenities you need for a worry-free vacation.

Here are a few reasons why the Outer Banks and Vrbo make for the perfect dog-friendly vacation destination:

Dog-friendly beaches – With over 20 miles of dog-friendly beaches, your pup can run and play to their heart’s content.

Dog parks – The Outer Banks has several dog parks where you can let your pup socialize and play with other dogs.

Hiking trails – There are numerous hiking trails in the area where you can enjoy the scenery and get some exercise with your pup.

Pet-friendly restaurants – You can dine out with your dog at several restaurants that offer outdoor seating and dog-friendly menus.

There are plenty of Vrbo rentals in the Outer Banks that are designated as pet-friendly, ensuring you and your dog will have a comfortable stay. A Vrbo offers many advantages over a hotel when traveling with dogs. Vrbo rentals often offer more space and privacy than hotels, allowing you and your dog to spread out and relax. Plus, they are often equipped with all the amenities of home, including kitchens and laundry facilities, making it easier to care for your pet.

Some Vrbos even offer fenced yards, providing a safe and secure area for your dog to play and roam. Plus, they are often located in residential areas, allowing you and your dog to experience the local community and avoid the busy (and sometimes noisy) atmosphere of tourist-packed hotels. Renting a Vrbo also can often be more cost-effective than staying in a hotel, especially if you have multiple dogs or a larger breed.

Whether you’re looking to lounge on the beach, hike in the great outdoors, or dine with your pup, the Outer Banks and Vrbo have everything you need for an unforgettable dog-friendly vacation. We’ve rounded up 10 of the best below. So, grab your leash and book your trip today!