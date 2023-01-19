15 Kid-Friendly Vrbo Rentals in Hawaii for Family Vacation Fun

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you ready for the ultimate family vacation? Imagine crystal clear waters, sandy beaches, and endless sunshine. Picture your kids laughing and playing in the surf, while you kick back and relax on a lounge chair. This dream can become a reality with a family vacation to Hawaii! As a parent, you deserve a break, and Hawaii is the perfect destination to create unforgettable memories with your kids. Especially when you book your trip at a vacation rental home or condo through Vrbo, and take advantage of their privacy, spaciousness, affordability, and unique experiences.

Hawaii is a great destination for a family vacation for so many reasons. Its natural beauty is undeniable, of course, with lush green forests, cascading waterfalls, lava flows, and picturesque beaches. The warm tropical climate makes it perfect for outdoor activities, such as hiking, swimming, snorkeling, and surfing. Additionally, Hawaii is known for its rich culture and heritage, which can be experienced through its traditional music, dance, and cuisine. Many of the islands also have a variety of historical and educational sites, such as Pearl Harbor and the Polynesian Cultural Center, which can be a great way to engage and educate children during the vacation.

When staying in Hawaii with your kids, a vacation rental can be a better option than a hotel room (or two). Not only do Vrbo rentals offer more bedrooms than hotel rooms, you also get a living room and a kitchen, giving your family more room to spread out and relax. Vacation rentals can often be more affordable than booking multiple hotel rooms for a family, too. Vrbos also offer more privacy, allowing your family to have their own space and not have to worry about being disturbed by other guests. Many vacation rentals are located in more residential areas, which can give you a chance to experience more of the local culture and community. Hawaii is a beautiful and unique place to visit, and staying in a vacation rental can provide both an authentic experience and a local vibe. Plus, many Vrbos in Hawaii come with amenities such as a swimming pool, hot tub, or even a backyard that can provide entertainment for the kids. We checked out the many, many great options and rounded up 15 that we think any family will love. From a luxury oceanfront resort to a tropical jungle oasis to a private backyard pool – with waterslide! – your kids will be wowed when your family arrives for a stay at one of these Hawaiin homes. And if you’re looking for something more modest and budget-friendly, there’s a kid-friendly Vrbo for you, too.

Ahead, check out the best Vrbos in Hawaii for your next family vacation and book with your kids in mind.