13 Affordable Mascaras Celebrities Swear By for Sky-High Lashes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you have the boldest, most vibrant smokey eye the world has ever seen or want a quick clean girl makeup routine for a grocery store run; no look is complete without mascara. It’s a makeup bag-staple that elevates every look you have. And the right one can absolutely transform your eyes, almost instantly. But it can be hard navigating the aisles, trying to choose the perfect one for you. So why not trust the stars to give a helping hand?

If something has a supermodel’s seal of approval or royalty-approved, then you know it must be good. Think about it: they can probably afford hundreds of dollars worth of product, but they choose the drugstore one because it does an amazing job. Chances are, you’ve passed by some of these at the drugstore, without realizing it’s a favorite amongst stars like Cindy Crawford and Jennifer Garner!

Not only are these stars obsessed with these mascaras, but they’re all under $15! Yes, you read that right, and no, you’re not dreaming. Treat yourself to a celeb-approved, affordable mascara this year. From Maybelline to Neutrogena, you may find your new mascara (or share a fave with one of your favorite actors!)

Check out the affordable mascaras celebrities love for getting those long, luscious lashes below!