Black Friday season is finally upon us, and you know what that means — it’s time to take a look at the year’s wishlist and check your coveted items off one by one, each at a deliciously discounted price. Whether you’re a total newbie in the kitchen or regularly host Ina Garten-level dinner parties, one of the best ways to take advantage of the season’s sales is by shopping for kitchen supplies and cookware, and we’ve rounded up some of the most exciting on-sale products for you to peruse right here.

Quality cookware isn’t cheap, and you want to make sure that you’re investing in quality products that will last for years to come, so we went ahead and did the research for you to find the biggest price drops on the most coveted items out there. If your frying pans are in need of an upgrade, we have picks from Oprah Winfrey and the Barefoot Contessa’s favorite kitchen brands for you to peruse; if you’ve been debating whether to take the plunge on an air fryer, allow us to point you to one of the highest-rated models out there, now 20% off. And did we mention that the Instagram-famous Always Pan could be yours for a discount too? Run, don’t walk — these kitchen items are so beloved, we have a feeling the discounted items won’t last for long.

With the cold winter months closing in, there’s no better time to make sure your kitchen is prepared for a holiday season of cooking, from family gatherings to cozy nights in and everything in between. Buy for yourself, for a loved one, or for both — with prices this good, and pieces this classic, stocking up is always a smart move.