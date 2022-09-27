This Unexpected Retailer Has Roomba Vacuums Discounted For Under $200 — Here’s What to Buy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cleaning is one chore that almost everyone can not get out of. No matter the size or type of your home, you may notice your floors have dust and debris that you can’t ignore. If you have a vacuum that you use regularly, it most likely is not getting the job done—meaning your floors are not clean. That’s where a robot vacuum cleaner comes in. Even though the cleaners are small, they tend to have additional suction power that collects leftover dust, pet hair, and other particles. Right now, you can snag an iRobot Roomba from HSN for nearly half the cost.

HSN has a selection of robot vacuums on sale for almost half off. One that you don’t want to miss is the iRobot Roomba, which leaves floors so clean without the loud noise of a traditional vacuum. The cleaner makes its way into small spaces to clean up dirt off your floors that you might have easily breezed by. There are also other vacuums to check out too, like this one that acts as a mop. And if you prefer to control your vacuum from your phone, add this innovative option to your cart before it’s too late. Ahead, see three vacuum cleaners that are sure to sell out fast.

