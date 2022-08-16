The Best Black Owned Brands to Shop at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s August which means it’s Black Business Month. Although Black brands shouldn’t be celebrated only for one month, now is the best time to familiarize yourself with some of the best Black-owned brands at Nordstrom. Some you may have heard of, and others you’ll be excited to make a household name. Whether you’re looking for some new shoes, hoodies for your kids, or unique glassware, Nordstrom’s selection of Black-owned companies has you covered.

Black-owned brands at Nordstrom are just in time for a refresh of your home or wardrobe now that the summer season is coming to an end. Also, if you still need to stock your teens up with new fall staples, check out Fear of God for some seriously cool essentials. Or, if you’re in the market to upgrade your dated bras, make sure you grab a few from Curvy Couture. Ahead, shop our favorite nine now.