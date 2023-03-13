8 Allbirds Alternatives That Are Just As Comfortable As Hilary Duff’s Sneakers, For Less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
We can’t help but be concerned with what celebrities are wearing. We’ve noticed that a handful of A-listers love Allbirds shoes. But as lovely as it is to look, most times, celebs’ favorite style items are way out of budget. Thankfully, we spend most of our time on the internet finding the best deals and steals you can add to your own closet — without sacrificing style or comfort. To save you time (and money), we compiled a list of the best Allbirds lookalikes you can buy.
The cult-favorite brand offers everything you need in an everyday shoe: Comfort, flexibility, and style. Much like Rothy’s alternatives, these Allbirds lookalike shoes will quickly become a favorite in your closet. The sneakers act as running shoes and also moonlight as an option to complete all your errands in. And they even make sure you’re supported when running after your kids when they take off. If you’ve never looked for a less expensive pair of shoes, Roxy has an excellent option that looks like the Allbirds knitted shoes. You can also opt for these fun fitness sneakers from FitFlop. Plus, there are also this stylish pair of trusted Sketchers that shoppers can’t get enough of. Most of the pairs are reasonably priced, and some are still on the pricier side, but they will save you money. Speaking of saving money, almost all pairs are also washable, which means you get more use from them since you can keep them looking their best!
Ahead, see our eight favorite pairs of Allbird alternatives.
Skechers
If you’re looking for a great Allbirds alternative, you have to give this pair of Sketchers a look. The Virtue Bungee Sneakers look stylish and work for any activity or everyday wear. The best feature? You can wash them without ruining their near-perfect fit.
And don’t worry about comfort. One shopper confirms that the shoes are “so very comfortable.” They also added, “I buy this brand often, and they never disappoint. Love the color and the comfort. I had a torn tendon followed by surgery on my foot. These shoes provide lots of comfort and the ability to walk for the day without pain!!! Plus, they are cute!”
New Balance
New Balance has plenty of options when you’re looking for a new pair of sneakers. The Allbirds alternative has the brand’s distinct and classic design, plus they’re built with fresh foam technology that keeps feet comfortable all day.
FitFlop
You don’t have to sacrifice style when it comes to selecting a comfortable pair of shoes. These ones from FitFlop are proof that you can have the best of both worlds. The knit sports sneakers are engineered for exercise and feature flexible material, so the shoes move effortlessly no matter what activity you’re doing. “[I] bought for work I’m a health care support worker for NHS and do 12-hour shifts. These trainers are the best. I’ve bought another pair because they are so comfy,” a shopper wrote.
Suav Shoes
When it comes to comfortable sneakers, this pair from Suave Shoes is one of the best. Their knit design makes them breathable and lightweight, perfect for running around completing errands and school pickup.
Cariuma
Jennifer Garner was spotted in a slip-on pair of shoes, and luckily, you can get almost the identical pair thanks to Cariuma. The brand’s IBI Slip Ons are “so comfortable,” according to shoppers. And they’re crafted from harvested bamboo and recycled plastics, which make the shoes completely vegan. The best feature? You don’t have to struggle to get them on — just slide your feet in and go.
Vessi
No matter the season or the weather, these durable shoes hold up against all the elements — they’re 100 percent waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about your feet getting wet. Shoppers also say that the knitted shoes are breathable, lightweight, and vegan.
Nike
The Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 3 are slightly different from a traditional pair of Allbirds, but they still feature the same knit design. The shoes contain Flyknit and Flywire technology to make the shoes breathable and supportive.
Roxy
Even though Roxy is known for their surfer girl swimwear, you can now score these comfortable pair of shoes that look similar to the celebrity-loved Allbirds. The Bayshore Closed Knit shoes have a lace-up closure and a pull tab that makes getting the shoes on quick and easy. Plus, the shoes are on sale now, so hurry!
