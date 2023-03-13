8 Allbirds Alternatives That Are Just As Comfortable As Hilary Duff’s Sneakers, For Less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We can’t help but be concerned with what celebrities are wearing. We’ve noticed that a handful of A-listers love Allbirds shoes. But as lovely as it is to look, most times, celebs’ favorite style items are way out of budget. Thankfully, we spend most of our time on the internet finding the best deals and steals you can add to your own closet — without sacrificing style or comfort. To save you time (and money), we compiled a list of the best Allbirds lookalikes you can buy.

The cult-favorite brand offers everything you need in an everyday shoe: Comfort, flexibility, and style. Much like Rothy’s alternatives, these Allbirds lookalike shoes will quickly become a favorite in your closet. The sneakers act as running shoes and also moonlight as an option to complete all your errands in. And they even make sure you’re supported when running after your kids when they take off. If you’ve never looked for a less expensive pair of shoes, Roxy has an excellent option that looks like the Allbirds knitted shoes. You can also opt for these fun fitness sneakers from FitFlop. Plus, there are also this stylish pair of trusted Sketchers that shoppers can’t get enough of. Most of the pairs are reasonably priced, and some are still on the pricier side, but they will save you money. Speaking of saving money, almost all pairs are also washable, which means you get more use from them since you can keep them looking their best!

Ahead, see our eight favorite pairs of Allbird alternatives.

