10 Best Face Moisturizers With SPF That Protect & Hydrate Skin All Year Round

It’s no secret that SPF is the best way to protect your skin, especially your face. But with busy schedules, kids, and racing out the door for work, remembering to apply it every day is a challenge in itself. Dermatologists recommend wearing sunscreen every day, yes, even when it’s cloudy. Of course, it’s essential to protect your body, but don’t forget about your face. It needs just as much protection as any area on your body. So how do you know what’s best for your face? Selecting an effective moisturizer with SPF is key to keeping your skin healthy. You want to find one that’s hydrating, has an adequate SPF number, and doesn’t clog your pores.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, “creams are best for dry skin and for the face.” That means selecting a moisturizer with a cream base specifically made for the face. The good news is there are plenty of options for all skin types and needs. And remember, you need to apply every two hours “when outdoors, even on cloudy days, and after swimming or sweating, according to the directions on the bottle,” the AAD says.

Ahead, see 10 face moisturizers that hydrate and protect your skin all year long.