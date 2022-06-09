10 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts You Can Still Order on QVC

In case you didnt know, Father’s Day is quickly approaching, and this year it falls on Sunday, June 19th. It also seems like dad’s day crept up fast. And like us, if you still need some gift ideas, you might be coming up short with what to buy all the special dads in your life.

If you’ve gifted dad a pair of socks for the past few years, change it up this year with some exciting picks from QVC. You can still order a spacious duffle bag for the dad that likes to travel or a retro video game system that brings back nostalgic childhood memories. And if dad is into lounging, you can gift this lounge chair perfect for sitting on the patio. Still need some ideas? Keep scrolling to find other gifts any dad will love.

