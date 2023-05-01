The 8 Best Places to Buy Washable Rugs Online So You Never Have to Worry About Kid & Pet-induced Stains

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Dreams really do come true when it comes to washable rugs. That crisp, clean white or luxury rug you always envisioned can finally fit in your home stress-free. Washable rugs are the perfect low-maintenance solution to keeping a tidy home, especially if you face kid or pet-induced stains. And if you’ve found an alarming amount of suspicious debris, washing it will keep that secret untold too. Washable rugs come in a ton of patterns, colors and materials that are functional and stylish in any space.
Whether it’s a super-soft or vibrant hue, a simple wash will make your favorite piece look new again. Forget about the hefty cleaning fees and spot-cleaning products that can potentially ruin the rug forever. Instead, freshen up your space with a trendy washable rug that will last for a while. Rugs are meant to be walked on, so be at ease with these washable rugs we’ve found. Take a look at the best places to buy washable rugs online that withstand the high traffic and stay beautiful.
QVC
QVC is an often overlooked site for home decor, including rugs. Decorate your home with a vintage touch, thanks to this oriental-styled area rug. This 5′ x 7′ washable rug easily adds detail and personality to any room for just under $130.
Ruggable
This brand is probably the first to come to mind when you think of where to buy washable rugs online. For good reason, Ruggable only sells washable rugs that make your space feel more comfortable and beautiful. Take this Absida Sage Rug, for example, that will stay looking captivating before and after stains.
Revival Rugs
Revival Rugs delivers you one-of-a-kind, luxury rugs that won’t break the break. These high-quality pieces are handmade, charming and now machine-washable. Better yet, Revival’s washable rug collection is entirely eco-friendly like this Anni Rug. Made in Turkey, this geometric rug gives your room an artistic flair.
Boutique Rugs
Looking to revive your living room in more ways than one? Boutique Rugs has an assortment of washable rug styles to elevate your space. Best of all, they’re offering up to 80 percent off right now for their summer sale. Try this vibrant bohemian rug that brings a nice contrast into the room. It’s 62 percent off for a limited time.
Amazon
Amazon is the perfect place for everyday items, and this classic rug is no different. Whether it’s a runner or an area rug, the timeless design comes in so many sizes and colors that provide a welcoming feel for each room. So, slip this Moroccan stripe rug into your next Amazon purchase.
Wayfair
If you rely on Wayfair to keep your home up to date, then check out its assortment of washable rugs. They’re a worthwhile purchase that’s budget-friendly and won’t ever need to be replaced for a while. Stick to this neutral-tone washable rug for a contemporary look. The plush pile piece looks and feels exceptionally good. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that the beige hue stays clean in any home too.
Walmart
Walmart is a one-stop destination for all essentials, including home favorites from Better Homes and Gardens. Known for its DIY home and decor tips, the brand does not disappoint with its entire home collection at Walmart. From beachy to traditional vibes, they offer a variety of affordable, washable rugs with a high-end taste like this blue Persian rug.
West Elm
It’s challenging to keep things clean around children, but there’s good news. West Elm Kids has several washable rugs available to take care of the mess and still incredibly stylish, like the Boho rug. But if your living room needs protection too, go for the Rhombus Washable Rug at West Elm. It’s simple yet functional, making it a great choice for the whole family.
