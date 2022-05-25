If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even before we were introduced to the dazzling-yet-disturbing drama of the Dutton family ranch on the TV series Yellowstone, the allure of that gorgeous region of the Northwest made it a go-to vacation destination. Millions of people visit the iconic Yellowstone National Park each year, drawn to its abundant wildlife, lakes, canyons, rivers, forests, mountains and geothermal features. Though there are campgrounds, hotels and lodges available in and around the 3,468-square-mile park, VRBO offers the better option of cabins and houses for rent near Yellowstone, each one perfect for experiencing the great outdoors and what local towns have to offer.

While the Duttons’ Yellowstone references their Montana ranch, Yellowstone National Park is largely in the northwest corner of Wyoming and extends into Montana and Idaho. It became the first national park in 1872 and is famous for the regularly erupting Old Faithful Geyser, the Mammoth Hot Springs and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone — a 1,000-feet-deep canyon with multiple magnificent waterfalls. Add in the frequent bison, moose and bear sightings, and everyone from kids to seniors has a Yellowstone attraction on their bucket lists. Luckily, the VRBO listings near Yellowstone cater to all types of travelers, from modern in-town apartments for two to secluded cabins with plenty of space for multigenerational family adventures.

Check out some of the best VRBOs near Yellowstone below, and start planning your trip to this amazing national park.