If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re planning a vacation, a hotel is probably the first place you look into when researching accommodations. Sure, hotels are great but if you’re traveling with more than three people, hotels can quickly get pricey and your group will have to be separated into different rooms which kind of defeats the purpose of vacationing together, right? That’s why we love vacation rental properties and sites like VRBO make it super easy to find and book reasonably-priced accommodations that the whole family or group can enjoy together.

Searching for VRBOs that can accommodate large groups isn’t difficult, but it can get time consuming so we decided to cut out the middle work and do it for you by searching through all of the best rental properties VRBO has to offer and highlighting the ones that are best suited for large groups and families. We chose vacation rentals in some of the U.S.’s most popular vacation destinations but you can check out everything VRBO has to offer on their website.