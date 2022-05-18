7 Maternity Overall Shorts That Won’t Cling to Your Belly & Are Perfect for Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Pregnancy during any season is no picnic, but in the summer, there’s an added layer of fun: trying to stay cool and comfy as temperatures soar. Finding maternity wear that both fits well and feels good on can be a surprisingly tall order, and sometimes, even finding the energy to throw together an entire outfit can feel like way too much work.

Enter maternity overalls, which serve as a chic all-in-one outfit that you can throw on over your go-to top of choice and look fully put together. Not only are overalls super trendy right now (have you been seeing #overallsoutfits all over your TikTok feed lately, or is it just us?), but they actually make a ton of sense for pregnancy, since adjustable straps (also perfect for nursing) and side panels, along with frequently stretchy fabrics will help you feel comfortable all summer long.

An added bonus: These options are all maternity overall shorts (aka shortalls… cute, right?) for extra comfort, since who wants to live in long pants during the hottest months of the year, pregnant or not? Check out our top maternity overall picks from your favorite stores, including Old Navy, Target, Nordstrom, and more.