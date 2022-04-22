9 Sustainable Shoe Brands That’ll Help Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now more than ever the discourse on the fashion industry’s effect on the planet has taken over the conversation. Grappling with either supporting fast fashion brands or breaking the bank to shop more sustainably is a difficult field to mine through and another added stress to our shopping trips these days. If trying to be eco-conscious when shopping seems overwhelming, a great place to start is with your shoe collection.

Most people already are thinking about shoes as an investment, and buying long-lasting products is already a key component to reducing waste in the long term. And luckily, a lot of fashion brands are taking the initiative to reduce their carbon footprints and offer sustainable options for their customers. We’ve rounded up a small sample of sustainable footwear options to get you started!