If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Many of us have been there: We step outside on a hot, humid day, only for our perfectly-coiffed hair to transform into a frizzy, static-y mess. While the common response is to blame the weather, the state of our hair can actually be at the root of the common hair concern. That’s because, if your hair is overly dry or damaged, it will absorb moisture wherever it can—including from the air. Alternatively, if you have super curly hair, it’s possible that the cuticles of your strands aren’t super tight and, as a result, can lift to let in moisture from the environment, leading to frizzy aftermath.

Suffice to say, ensuring that your hair is at the height of its health is the best way to ward off the potential effects of humidity wreaking havoc on it the moment you step outside. Fortunately, doing so won’t cost hundreds of dollars nor will it require endless salon appointments. In fact, it won’t even require swapping out your favorite shampoo and conditioner or cutting yourself off from any and all heat styling. Instead, it’s all about finding anti-frizz treatment sprays, balms, and oils that can easily be incorporated into your existing haircare routine. Where some are designed to be used on damp hair, others can be worked into dry strands; and where some are specifically designed to be used with heat, others enhance the air-drying process.

With that in mind, keep reading to find 10 haircare products that help fight frizz. You can find them at Sephora, Ulta, and other beauty and drug stores—or you can immediately add them to your digital cart with the handy links, below.