Finding a top-quality sunscreen can often feel like a challenge given so many suncare products come with strong scents, greasy formulas, and pore-clogging ingredients. And then there’s the biggest offender of all: a white cast. As much as we all want to protect our skin from the sun’s damaging UV rays, we think it’s safe to assume that no one wants to look pale and washed-out as a result. That’s why, today, we’re here to chat about sunscreens that don’t leave a dreaded white cast.

Generally speaking, chemical sunscreens are less likely than mineral sunscreens to leave a white cast on the skin. That’s because mineral sunscreens are made with ingredients like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to physically block out the sun’s damaging effect. These ingredients are able to do this because, unlike chemical sunscreens (which are made with oxybenzone, avobenzone, and/or octisalate, among other ingredients, to absorb the sun’s rays), physical sunscreens sit atop it to create a barrier—hence the potential white cast. It’s worth noting, however, that the suncare industry has come a long way since mineral sunscreens first debuted, so shoppers can reap the rewards of using a physical sunscreen without having to worry about a ghostly aftereffect. All this to say, when it comes to looking for sunscreens that don’t leave a white cast, you can look to both chemical and mineral sunscreens. Or, if you’re short on time, you can simply keep reading to uncover 10 top-rated sunscreens that will leave you looking glowing, not ghastly.