10 Surprisingly Hydrating Lip Balms With SPF That You Need for Summer

ICYMI: Suncare is important—and not just in summer, but all year-round. That’s because, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, the sun’s harmful UV rays—which are responsible for causing sunburns and even cancer—are present all year-round. “Even on cloudy days, up to 80 percent of the sun’s harmful UV rays can penetrate your skin,” the AAD reports. Of course, this isn’t new news, and as such, many folks religiously slather on the physical or chemical sunscreen of their choice each and every day.

While it’s wonderful that people are beginning to understand the dire need for sun protection on their skin, they often forget to care for their lips in the process. And, newsflash, just because the skin on your lips is different in texture, color, and appearance from the rest of the skin on your face, the AAD points out that skin cancer can form there, too. With that in mind, they recommend using lip balms and lipsticks formulated with SPF. But before you go reaching for the first SPF-infused lip balm you can find, consider reading below to quickly discover 10 of the best-selling SPF lip balms on the market. Where some are clear, others are available in a variety of tints to take the place of traditional lipstick; and where some come in stick form, others come in tubes. The point is, no matter your preference, there’s an SPF lip balm just waiting to become a part of your regular routine. And trust us, your lips will thank you.