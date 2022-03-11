10 Must-Have Pastel Shoes That’ll Instantly Make You Happier This Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to walk with a new spring in your step? Pastel shoes are the way to go this upcoming season. There’s no doubt you will instantly feel happier once you slip on a dreamy pair. Don’t limit yourself to the typical colors like black or brown for shoes. Swap the dark shades of winter for a brighter collection. Lucky for you, we’ve found a ton of different styles of pastel shoes to score for yourself. You can’t go wrong with a comfy pair for those endless, warm weather walks. And of course, there are open-toe options to feel the spring breeze. Pastel shoes are the ultimate choice when it comes to ones that bring you joy. Whether it’s a casual or office pair, their optimistic hues make for a fun footwear to wear this spring. Discover how all your favorite brands like Birkenstock, Steve Madden, Tory Burch, and more take a playful change with pastel shoes.