The 10 Best SPF Lip Balms To Keep Your Pout Protected

It’s pretty likely that your skincare routine already includes sunscreen. It protects your skin from harmful UV rays and prevents sun damage. But, how do you keep your lips protected? If you don’t do anything, there’s no need to fret! There’s one simple solution: The addition of a lip balm with SPF into your routine.

After all, it’ll not only give your lips the TLC they deserve but will also prevent sunburn and help heal chapped lips. It truly can make all the difference in keeping your pout hydrated and protected. Because the skin on our lips is delicate (and thinner) than other areas, it’s imperative to take the extra step to prevent them from getting sunburnt (especially because it can be more painful than a regular sunburn). And ironically many people forget the addition of the one low-effort step that can make a huge difference.

If you’re heading into the world of SPF lip balms for the first time, you might be in need of some recommendations. That’s exactly where we come in. Check out these ten, top-rated options worth adding into your cart (and routine) to make the process of finding your new favorite as easy as possible.