It happens without fail every single year: You lose track of the December day; and before you know it, Christmas is just a week away and you still have gifts to buy. It happens to the best of us, but that doesn’t mean finding the perfect gift can’t happen at the last minute — especially when you have an Amazon Prime membership.

In search of a gift for your health-conscious foodie family member? Amazon currently has Dash air fryers on sale and available in a variety of trendy, chic hues. Totally spaced on getting a gift for your nieces and nephews? Amazon’s holiday toy list boasts everything from Disney Princess gifts and arts and crafts to board games and LEGO sets. Looking to splurge a bit on electronics for your tech-obsessed friend? Well, they have plenty of affordable electronic gifts, too.

Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the best last-minute gifts you still have time to order on Amazon. (But don’t wait too long!)