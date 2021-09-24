10 Chic Dupes for Princess Diana’s Iconic Gucci Bag—Starting at Just $40

Princess Diana tragically died more than 20 years ago, but her legacy continues to live on in more ways than one. Her influence on fashion is nothing short of monumental. While she had many iconic wardrobe staples—including her Cartier watch that was passed down to Meghan Markle—one item that’s recently resurfaced is her gorgeous Gucci bag. In honor of what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday this year, the brand reimagined the bamboo-handle bag with modern updates, while staying true to the core design.

As you could imagine, the bag doesn’t come cheap with a Gucci label. The good news? You can find plenty of dupes for Princess Diana’s Gucci bag that won’t cost you $3,000 (or more). In fact, all the Gucci Diana bag lookalikes we found below are $180 and under. And if you don’t need a new bag, you can even just buy the bamboo handles (on Amazon, no less!) to add to your favorite tote—this is truly what makes the bag such a standout piece, after all. Honestly, that might be the greatest hack we’ve discovered all year.

Ahead, check out these Princes Diana Gucci bag dupes that’ll get you her royal style for a fraction of the cost. No royal title or budget needed!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.