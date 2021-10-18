Yes, You Should Switch Up Your Skincare Routine in the Fall — Here’s What We Recommend

Parched. Tight. Sandpaper.

If these words describe your skin amid the fall months to a T, trust us, you’re not alone. As the temps — and humidity — drops, as cooler, drier air becomes the norm, and as our skin gets lambasted by harsh winds, you’re inevitably left with dry, itchy, irritated skin; thus, making it all-too imperative that, as the seasons change, your skincare routine does, too.

Now, when choosing the right skincare products to soothe your dry skin, keep an eye out for two types of ingredients: emollients and humectants. Emollients, like ceramides, are moisturizing treatments that trap in moisture and help manage dry, itchy skin. Humectants, on the other hand, draw water into the skin and help seal in moisture. Some examples of humectants are glycerin and hyaluronic acid.

As for what to avoid? According to dermatologists, keep toners, retinols and, at times, exfoliators at an arm’s length.

“Gentle exfoliators can actually be a win for those with dry skin as it can remove the top layer of skin, the stratum corneum, to allow better penetration of moisturizing agents,” board-certified dermatologist Roberta Del Campo, MD, tells Who What Wear. “The key is to only exfoliate one to two times per week and use either a gentle mechanical exfoliation (small, fine granules versus course granules) or a very gentle chemical exfoliation (lactic acid versus a more drying agent such as salicylic acid).”

Ahead, we’ve gathered the best skin care products that’ll leave you with soft, glowy, moisturized skin this fall and winter.

