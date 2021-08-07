Must-Have Refillable Beauty Products That Are Good for the Earth & Your Wallet

Beauty products are a ton of fun, but they create excess waste. You might have added some more sustainable beauty brands into your top shelf (perhaps made with PCR plastic), but did you know you can purchase refillable beauty products? More and more brands are getting in on this eco-friendly trend because quite frankly, Mother Nature is begging for it.

You can now purchase just about any kind of beauty or personal care item in a refillable container. Beautycounter recently revealed its chic and refillable deodorant, Charlotte Tilbury has refillable lipsticks, and you can even buy refillable hand sanitizer (because that is not going away anytime soon). And yes, there’s even refillable mascara!

You can shop refillable products at a variety of places, but our favorite spot? Nordstrom’s overflowing with cool refillable beauty products. Ahead, check out some of our favorite eco-friendly products that’ll help the earth smile each time you refill it— instead of tossing out another empty bottle that’ll end up in a landfill. Bonus: By going green and just purchasing refills, you’ll also save some hard-earned money along the way.

