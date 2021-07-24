These Chic Workwear Pieces Are So Comfy, You Won’t Miss Sweats

With many of us finally heading back to the office for the first time in over a year, it’s going to take time to get acclimated to the world we knew before. Some of us may be dreading commuting again or packing lunches, but the thing that’ll take the most time adjusting to? Ditching the sweats. However, real clothes that you’ll want to wear exist, and we’ve found the best ones so you can head back to the office in style and comfort.

While everyone’s work dress code varies, with shifts in how office life looks post-COVID, it’s likely that office casual will be the new norm for many. Heels are out, comfy flats are in. Bras? It’s all about the bralette.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect little black dress that you can dress up or down, Oprah-approved pants that are just as comfy as your beloved sweats, or a super comfy bralette that you’ll actually forget you’re wearing, we’ve found all the must-have work wear pieces everyone’s wardrobe needs as we return to the office this year.

