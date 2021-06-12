The Best Pet-Friendly Vrbos That’ll Make Vacation Planning a Breeze

While vacations are typically all fun and games once you get there, the planning can be less than smooth sailing—especially if you’re taking your furry friend along with you. Hotels are typically out of the questions—or come with a hefty pet fee—but the next better solution? A pet-friendly Vrbo rental. There are tons of spacious options around the country that will welcome your pup or kitty with welcome arms.

Related story Victoria Beckham Swears By This Cult-Favorite Body Moisturizer & It's Less Than $20 on Amazon

Whether you’re looking for a beachfront oasis, a desert retreat, or a Southwestern escape, there are plenty of Vrbo rentals to choose from that allow pets. From tropical backyards to cozy setups with a jacuzzi that you can relax in with your preferred cocktail in hand, there are all types of spaces to check out that you and your furry friend will love.

Ahead, check out the best pet-friendly Vrbos that’l make booking your next vacation a breeze.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.