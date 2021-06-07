Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
7 Hidden Treasures (Under $100) from Nordstrom Rack That Make Excellent Father’s Day Gifts

Tamara Kraus
father's day gifts nordstrom rack
Image: Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, Jack Black; Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

PSA: Father’s Day is officially less than two weeks away, so you don’t have much time left to get your dad or the father figure in your life a little token of appreciation. Our gift-giving hack? Head straight to Nordstrom Rack, where you can find a ton of affordable—and often discounted—presents that are foolproof. Consider Father’s Day gifting complete as soon as you head to the retailer.

While Nordstrom Rack has an entire hub for covetable Father’s Day gifts for every guy on your list, we rounded up the best of the best. Whether he loves Ray-Ban sunglasses, collects socks, or need to up his grooming routine, Nordstrom Rack has your Father’s Day gifting covered. And most of the gifts are under $100 and/or on sale! Now we’re talking.

Ahead, check out the best Father’s Day gifts from Nordstrom Rack that are sure to delight any guy in your life.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

