Celebrate Pride Month by Supporting These Brands That Are Giving Back to the LGBTQ+ Community

Pride month is here, and you know what that means. Everyone from the dollar store to the pharmacy on the corner is selling merchandise plastered with rainbows and unity slogans, but we all know the truth – buying these products usually doesn’t result in anything being given back to the LGBTQIA+ community. That’s why this year, we searched for brands whose Pride collections actually give back, whether from a portion of their proceeds being given to LGBTQIA+ organizations, or by partnering with queer designers and creators directly.

Of course, one of the best ways to give back to the queer community is by giving to mutual aid groups in your community and other LGBTQIA+ organizations directly. But if you were going to treat yourself to some rainbow merch anyway (or are buying a gift for someone), you might as well go with a company that’s actually going to share some of their profits with the communities they’re reaching out to with Pride merch.

From sparkling jewelry and bountiful bouquets to Apple Watch bands and new shoes, these brands have all of your Pride needs covered.

