5 Rothy’s Lookalikes That Are Just As Chic As Meghan Markle’s Flats, But a Fraction of the Cost

The second the world saw Meghan Markle sport eco-friendly Rothy’s flats, they immediately became the must-have shoe. Comfy, versatile, and even machine washable (yes, really!), the cult-favorite brand truly offers everything we could ever wish for in a flat. However, they are a little pricey, and while we think they’re definitely worth the investment, we couldn’t help but scope out Rothy’s alternatives. And yep, they’re out there—some are as cheap as $30 on Amazon!

Related story Amazon's Exclusive Funko Pop! Disney Toys Are Available for Pre-Order & Selling Out Fast

Cloudsteppers by Clarks also has a similar knit loafer as Rothy’s, and they come in a bunch of gorgeous colors and prints. Whether you want the classic pointed flat, sneaker, or loafer, there are are a variety of Rothy’s lookalikes out there. Ahead, check out our favorite knit shoes that are solid dupes for the Meghan Markle-approved Rothy’s shoes.

Yes, Rothy’s designs and quality is unparalleled, but if you’re looking to supplement your existing Rothy’s collection or want to give the knitted footwear trend a road test, you can’t go wrong with adding these similar options to your cart.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.