11 Chic Luggage Brands That’ll Have You Traveling in Style This Summer

Summer 2022 is to going to be a summer we’ll never forget. We’re vaccinated and ready to get our wanderlust on after these past cold months. With that said, there’s a good chance your old suitcase is a bit dusty and has seen better days, so it’s time to level up your air travel this year with a shiny new suitcase to commemorate the return to summer travel. If you think that durable luggage has to look clunky and boring, you haven’t seen all the pretty and high-quality gems out there. More and more chic luggage brands are popping up that are just as smart and sturdy as they are good looking.

You might already be familiar with Away, the celeb-favorite luggage brand that Meghan Markle even gifted her baby shower guests. The futuristic-looking suitcases are most widely known for their genius built-in USB charger, so your phone never dies on you when you need it most. The brand also offers equally stylish duffles and travel accessories that’ll make your journey a breeze. ROAM offers customizable luggage so you can truly make it your own, and then there’s Calpak and an Away dupe from Target, which always serve up on-trend pieces at reasonable price points.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best luggage brands that don’t skimp on style, quality or cool features that are guaranteed to make you the jetsetter you’ve always dreamed of being.

