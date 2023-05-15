The Most Magical VRBOs Near Disney World

Disney World may be the most magical place in the world, but if your lodging is a shanty, well, that’s no fun for anyone — especially the kids. That’s why it’s worth spending the extra few minutes (or, if you’re always in search of the best-of-the-best, a few hours) looking for the perfect accommodations for your upcoming vacation to Disney World. And lucky for you, we found the most magical Orlando VRBOs located just a short shuttle ride away from the theme park.
Luxury Villa
What we love most about this home? The expansive pool. Come a day early and spend a day lounging poolside and gathering up your strength and energy before hitting the theme park, which is located just six miles away.
This more than 3,000-square-foot, five-bed, and 5.5-bath home is available to rent for $200 a night.
Inside Disney Gates
For a smaller — but just as magical — stay inside Disney gates, this Wyndham Bonnet Creek unit is nestled right next to Magic Kingdom. So, not only will you be conveniently located with a brief shuttle ride to the park, you’ll also have access to the on-site pool.
Themed Rooms
Let’s start with this more than 4,000-square-foot estate, complete with colorful, themed rooms the kids will love (including Harry Potter!). And for the parents? A luxurious pool and hot tub. Not too shabby, right?
You can rent this nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom home for $469 a night.
For ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans
For fans of fantasy and whimsy and, more specifically, Game of Thrones, this VRBO has it all. Boasting five highly detailed themed spaces, guests can choose from the immersive Jungle Room, the Art Deco-themed room, the elvish space, and more.
Villa with Private Pool & Game Room
This 4 bedroom home that sleeps nine has its own private pool with spill-over spa and a Mickey themed game room with foosball, air hockey, and a projection screen. Kids will love sleeping in the “under the sea” themed bedroom with twin-size bunk beds with an additional twin underneath. Plus, the home is located on the Encore Resort with an on-site waterpark with thrilling drops, chutes. and twisting slides as well as pools and water jets. There are various on-location restaurants and bars, sports courts, a fitness center and kid’s area. You can also take advantage of the free shuttle service to Disney World and other close-by theme parks.
Mickey Mouse Home
Here, kids will love the Mickey Mouse room boasting a wall-to-wall Mickey mural. Located about 10 miles from the park, this rental is great for families on a budget.
Ultra Modern Pool Home
For a luxurious, modern home with all the amenities, look no further than this five-bed, six-bath, 3,300-square-foot home. Not only does it have a movie room with an immersive surround sound system, but there’s an entire loft full of gaming consoles and arcade games for the kids. Plus, you’ll have access to a shuttle to Disney World, as well as water park access, golf course access, and more.
