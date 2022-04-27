These Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts from Nordstrom Are So Chic, You’ll Want Them Too

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ll take any excuse to peruse the (very tempting) virtual aisles of Nordstrom, so we headed straight to the retailer to find the most impressive Mother’s Day gifts any mother figure will be floored by. PSA: Mother’s Day is this weekend, so if you haven’t gotten your mama a gift yet, time is running out. Yes, it can feel impossible to find a gift for the woman who’s given you everything, but we found the best gifts from Nordstrom that’ll show you how much you appreciate her (and then some).

Whether you’re shopping for the homebody, Ina Garten-obsessed chef, plant mom, or boba fanatic, there’s a super unique gift at Nordstrom with your mom’s name all over it. Be careful, though, because we guarantee you’re going to want these for yourself too. Hey, you deserve it! No matter your budget or what kind of woman you’re shopping for, there’s a little luxurious find for everyone at Nordstrom.

Ahead, check out the best picks from Nordstrom’s curated Mother’s Day gift guide–and hurry, you’ve only got days left to get her something in time! If you’re really in a pinch, buy online and pick up at the store to make sure you get her present on time. Make sure to check out Nordstrom’s entire Mother’s Day gift guide here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.