15 Mother’s Day Gifts Every Mother-In-Law Will Appreciate

With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, now’s the time to purchase gifts for all the mommas in your life, from your best friend who recently welcomed a newborn into the world to, well, your mom — and that also includes your mother-in-law.

If your mother-in-law is long-distance, be sure to snag this video calling device this Mother’s Day for $100 off. The Facebook Portal makes sure that no special moments or milestones are missed.

And whether your MIL boasts the greenest thumb you’ve ever seen, or she prefers to spend her downtime pampering herself with an at-home spa kit, we have just the gifts for her.

Is she the adventurous type who thrives on hiking trails at various national parks? We know exactly what to give her. Or, is she the ultimate hostess who loves to entertain? We have one, nay two gifts we think she’ll love. Ahead, we’ve gathered 15 Mother’s Day gifts for all types of mothers-in-law.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Portal is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.