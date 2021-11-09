10 Oprah-Approved Holiday Gifts Anyone Is Guaranteed to Love (& a Bunch Are on Sale!)

Whenever we’re stuck on what to get someone for any holiday, we immediately peruse through Oprah’s Favorite Things lists to get foolproof ideas, but TBH, that could take hours with how many items she’s vetted over the years. So, to make your holiday gift shopping a breeze, we compiled the best of the best from Oprah’s coveted Favorite Things list that we know anyone on your list is guaranteed to love (and you too!).

From this year’s and last year’s picks—like this luxe hand cream set by 54 Thrones perfect for someone who needs a spa day—to tried-and-true products from years ago that are just as good as they were before, there’s something for every person on this list. For the coffee lover, the chef, the beauty junkie, or someone who loves a calming cup of gourmet tea at the end of the day.

Ahead, check out the best Oprah-approved holiday gifts that’ll make anyone in your life smile. Many of these items have sold out before, so don’t wait to add them to your cart. After all, you don’t have much time left before the holidays are here, and shipping delays are in the forecast already.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.