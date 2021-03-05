Add Some Magic to Your Home With These Cute St. Patrick’s Day Decorations on Amazon

While St. Patrick’s Day is typically spent at a crowded bar, this year most of us will be kicking off the festivities at home enjoying some green desserts and/or adult beverages. And let’s be real, despite this year’s circumstances, you’d probably spend it on your couch anyways. With only a couple weeks to go, that means it’s time to take down the Valentine’s day decor and switch out the sweethearts for some lucky shamrocks to get the holiday under way. Heck, we’ll take all the luck we can get these days, so bring on the four-leaf clovers. And what better place to find the cutest St. Patrick’s Day decor than on Amazon?

In true Amazon fashion, you’ll have no trouble finding shamrock-chic St. Paddy’s day decor for a steal. Whether you want a shamrock-adorned welcome mat, gnome-ified window clings, or yard accessories (like a massive inflatable leprechaun) that the entire neighborhood will love, Amazon has the best selection of St. Patrick’s Day decor.

Ahead, check out the luckiest picks on Amazon that’ll are as magical as a pot of gold. If your entire home is decked out in green, that means no one can pinch you, right?

