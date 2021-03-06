10 Chic Women-Owned Brands With Game-Changing Home Products

International Women’s Day is just around the corner, and we’ve got a lot to celebrate—women have been through a lot not just in the last year— but, you know—since the beginning of literal history. Women are taking charge and not backing down, so what better way to celebrate Women’s History Month than by supporting women-owned brands? In particular, we could all use a little spring refresh in our homes, so we’ve rounded up the coolest female-founded home and kitchen brands that’ll instantly elevate your space.

From gorgeous decor and long-lasting candles to plants delivered to your door, women are taking over homes everywhere. Our go-to spot for supporting small businesses—many of which are women—has always been Etsy, but there are quite a few other places to support female-founded brands. From Our Place, the brand behind the continually sold out Always Pan, to art-worthy puzzles by JIGGY, which are made to be displayed as art after you’re done, there’s an infinite amount of wow-worthy women dreaming up creative ideas and bringing them to life.

Ahead, check out some of our favorite women-owned home brands (we’re just scratching the surface) with ultra-covetable items no home is complete without. New home upgrades and supporting women? It’s a win-win situation.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.