These UGG Boot Dupes Look Just Like the Real Thing—& Are Half the Price

Like most fashion trends from the early aughts, UGG boots have made their way back into our closets—and they’re here to stay. In the last year, we’ve swapped high heels for slippers and boots and that means we’ve been shopping for UGGs (on sale, of course). While certainly not the most flattering shoe, you can’t deny how comfortable they are. What we don’t love, though, is their high price tag. So naturally, we scoped out the best UGG boot alternatives out there. You can have your pick for around $50 (or less!).

Our motto: Why pay more when you can get the same exact thing for half the price? No one will know the difference between these dupes and the real thing except for you—and your bank account. Whether you’re on the hunt for the iconic slip-on shearling boots or you’ve got your eyes on some of the more trendsetting UGG boot styles, we’ve discovered an UGG dupe for a range of the brand’s most popular footwear styles.

These UGG boot alternatives are so spot on, we were nearly fooled when we looked at them—and we shop for a living. Ahead, shop these boots that’ll give UGG boots a run for their money. From boots with the fur to hiker-chic styles, there’s an UGG lookalike for every style and budget.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.