The Most Festive Matching Family Christmas Pajamas to Wear All December Long

While we’ll have to wait until next year to host in-person holiday parties (fingers crossed), some traditions are anything but canceled. In fact, we can name a few that are even more relevant this year. Like baking desserts, of course. Along with that, at the top of our list is matching family Christmas pajamas, and if you’ve never taken part in the festivity, there’s no better time than now.

From Grinch-themed PJs from Hanna Andersson for your Dr. Seuss-loving fam (er, for the Grinches in your family?) to more traditional picks from Old Navy, there’s a set for every type of family.

Ahead, check out the cute, whimsical, and funny matching family Christmas pajamas that’ll help your loved ones get in the holiday spirit. Despite the hardships 2020 has delivered, the cuteness factor of some coordinated PJs is sure to help make the season brighter at home. Pair them with a cozy weighed blanket, and you just might be okay with never leaving your house.

