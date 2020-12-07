If you haven’t yet picked out your holiday cards, here’s a friendly reminder to put it on your to-do list. We don’t blame you if it hasn’t been top of mind: there’s been plentyyy of other things to worry about this year. Whether you’ve still got time to send them out via snail-mail, or if you don’t want to risk it and prefer to send an e-card (which is also more eco-friendly), you’ve got options. Operation holiday cards is now underway. Now, you’ve just got to complete that gift list — don’t worry, we’ve got you covered here.

Our go-tos for custom prints online include Chatbooks and Artifact Uprising. Or, if time is of the essence, you can find a variety of one-of-a-kind downloadable cards at Etsy. Animated E-cards are always a crowd pleaser too.

Ahead, check out the best holiday cards you can get online — including e-cards, printable cards, and ya know, those old-school ones you send in the mail. And yes, you can expect to see some appearances by masked Santas and other very 2020-themed cards. Psst: if you’re still looking to add some new festive touches to your home but don’t want to leave the house, we’ve got you covered with these best places to shop for holiday decor online.

