Whether you brought the tree out the day after Halloween or you’re waiting to put it up any day now, it’s not too late to add some new touches to your evergreen. Ornaments are one of the best ways to preserve memories year after year — whether they’re a keepsake from a vacation or a milestone like marriage or a new baby. It’s one thing you really never stop buying. Shopping this year for anything is wildly different, so you may be wondering: Where are the best places to buy ornaments online?

Since vacations were canceled this year (and basically anything else fun that’d warrant an ornament), you’re likely looking for another way to, er, commemorate 2020. Welp, plenty of sites have the toilet paper, masked Santas, and hand soap ornaments we never knew would be a thing this year. Or, you can even honor RBG with an ornament.

And if you prefer to not have a reminder of this year that felt like a literal slap in the face, you can also find gorgeous, whimsical, and traditional baubles at places like Nordstrom, Anthropologie, and Wayfair.

Ahead, check out the best places to buy ornaments online so you can trim your tree from the comfort of your couch. And while you’re at it, make sure to decorate the rest of your home in just a few clicks by checking out these best places to buy holiday decor online.

