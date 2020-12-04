The Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers That’ll Give Them the Perfect Cup Every Time

Coffee lovers can take many forms. You’ve got your black coffee devotees — nothing stands in the way of them and their favorite dark roast. Then there’s the cold brew (all year ’round, of course) pack who, on principal, won’t switch to a hot coffee even in the dead of winter. And we can’t forget the espresso purists. Fortunately for you, we’ve rounded up the best gifts no matter what kind of coffee lover you have in your life.

First things first, every coffee lover must have a trusted mug that can easily travel and transport their favorite brew — and even better when it can keep their drink either hot or iced for hours on end like the Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug and GO Tumbler with Ceramivac™. Then you can look to accessories. Small accoutrements like milk frothers and cappuccino stencils make for perfect stocking stuffers, while the Stanley Classic Stay Hot French Press will take their relationship with java to the next level.

Keep reading for 10 items perfect for your favorite coffee lover. These gifts are sure to give them the perfect cup every single time.

