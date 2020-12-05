If there’s ever a year where we need a weighted blanket, it’s this one. You might be skeptical, though, of these so-called anti-stress blankets that have completely taken over our Instagram feeds. We were too — until we slipped underneath one, and our worries literally melted away. Something you probably thought was unimaginable to do right now.

So, how does it work? According to Bearaby, one of the brands revolutionizing the weighted-blanket world, the weight on your body can reduce cortisol, making you feel more relaxed. Some of our favorite bedding brands offer up some seriously dreamy weighted blankets — such as Casper and Purple— and Bearaby makes them look super chic. And if you’re a fan of Pendleton, they’ve even got one too.

The coolest part about these is that you get to choose the weight, often referenced as the size, so you can get a custom feel that’s not too heavy and not too light. In general, you can expect to choose from 15 to 20 pounds, though there are some other options to choose from. There are different styles too — some blankets are filled with glass beads while others are made with a heavy, knitted fabric.

Ahead, check out our top picks for the coziest, dreamiest weighted blankets that’ll have you feeling cool, calm, and comfy in no time. And better yet, they also double as a warm hug since those are off the table this year. So, basically, these blankets are the ultimate form of self care.

