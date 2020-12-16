We love holiday decor, but there’s more to creating that cozy, festive feeling than just stringing up lights and placing a wreath on your door. The aroma of your home can do a lot to set the mood, and that’s just one of the many reasons why we love candles.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Simply lighting a candle can make your home feel like a winter wonderland even if you live in sunny California or haven’t bothered putting up any decorations yet. We love scents that feature warming spices, fresh-cut fir trees, tasty comfort food sweets, and other smells of the season.

It’s hard to beat the cozy glow of a candle, and they’re one of the best and easiest gifts to get for someone you love. Take a look at these candles for some of the best the season has to offer.