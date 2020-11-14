Elevate Your Christmas Tree With These Gorgeous Trimmings

It’s time to hang the stockings by the chimney with care, pull out the inflatable Christmas decor, and of course, trim the tree! The most magical time of year is around the corner, and lighting up our evergreen (faux or real) marks the official start to the holiday season. So if you put yours up the day after Halloween to get things started early, we won’t tell anyone.

The holidays are a time to reflect on the previous year — and what a year it was — and add some new memories to your tree. That typically comes in the form of ornaments you picked up during travels — pre-March, of course — or personalized versions symbolizing significant events that happened. But a tree isn’t complete with just ornaments. The right topper, tree skirt, and garland will wrap everything together to appropriately highlight the wrapped presents underneath. And if you haven’t done your gift shopping yet, we’ve got you covered here.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the most chic, charming, and whimsical tree decor — including ornaments, tree toppers, and skirts — to help you curate the custom tree of your dreams. From Target to Etsy, all your favorite spots made the list. No matter what style you go for, we know Santa will appreciate your tree as he delivers presents this year.

