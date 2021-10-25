They say to not judge a book by its cover, but when it comes to gift wrap, we say that whole thing goes out the window. Yes, it’s the thought that counts when it comes to gifting, but if you really want to wow your gift recipient (and set the tone for the one-of-a-kind gift you searched high and low for), then the presentation should match what’s inside. So, once you’ve found the ultimate present for your loved one, it’s time to search for equally impressive gift wrap to match.

While you might be inclined to hit up your grocery store or pharmacy for last-minute wrapping needs, there are actually quite a few unexpected places to shop for gift wrap online — so we recommend stocking up now so you’ve always got some at the ready. Nowadays, you can even get personalized wrapping paper with your family or dog’s picture on it — or you can find chic eco-friendly paper that’s double sided so you get more than one-time use out of it.

From Rifle Paper Co. to Meri Meri, there are so many unique places and brands to get the most gorgeous, sustainable, and artisan-made wrapping paper online that’ll perfectly complement your Christmas tree’s design (or theirs). Wrapping paper has come a long way from the Hallmark days (however, that’s always a safe bet!). While you can stick with traditional trees and cartoon snowmen, we suggest elevating your wrapping skills by heading to these best places to shop for wrapping paper online.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.