The Most Gift-able Sneakers & Activewear For Every Member of Your Family

Shopping for every member of the family can be a Herculean task. Especially when some want nothing at all, others will only tell Santa and gifts for you always end up being an afterthought. But if there’s one thing everyone needs — now, in 2020, more than ever — it’s comfortable, functional sneakers and activewear to get you through the day. And since we know how fast kids’ feet can grow (like weeds, we swear), gift them stylish sneaks they’ll want to show off on their next virtual playdate.

This is where Nike has your holiday to-dos covered. No matter if you’re shopping for yourself, your girlfriends, the kiddos or anyone else, their selection of sneakers and activewear in classic and trendy styles alike will make you a gifting hero. We’ve rounded up 12 gifts perfect for every member of the family. From winter accessories to gender-neutral kids jackets to leggings and a gorge cream-and-gold zip sweatshirt for yourself, your holiday shopping is as good as done.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This article was created by SheKnows for Nike.