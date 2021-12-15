The Best Gifts for Friends That You Can Get at Costco

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to finding the perfect holiday gift that won’t disappoint, Costco’s always got our back. From festive hostess gifts to mouthwatering food gift baskets, our favorite warehouse retailer doesn’t leave any gaps open when it comes to thoughtful, impressive gifts for everyone on your list. So when it comes to finding gifts for our friends, we’re making a beeline for the glorious aisles of Costco that never let us down.

Whether you’re shopping for your best friend or one that you just met this year, there are a ton of unique gifts for friends you can add to your cart from Costco. Spa junkies will love their selection of luxurious beauty items, like a dreamy soap set from Crabtree & Evelyn, your coffee-loving pal won’t be able to thank you enough for a Godiva-themed coffee set that’ll get them through the day, and your homebody friend just might not wear anything but a pair of Splendid PJs all winter long (we’re grabbing a pair for ourselves too).

If you’re looking to win at gifting this year without making shopping a full-time job, just pick up a few of these foolproof gifts next time you go on your Costco run (whether it’s IRL or from the comfort of your couch), and you can sit back and actually enjoy your holiday season instead of stressing over finding the perfect gifts.