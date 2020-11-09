The Coziest Gifts for Under $50 For Every Member of the Family

If we’ve gained an appreciation for anything in 2020, it’s all things cozy. And with the temperatures dipping, we’re only going to cling to them more. That’s why this year, more than ever, we’re gravitating toward these gifts for everyone on our list.

The best cozy gifts are soft, warm and if they’re not worn while you’re curled up on the couch, they certainly make you feel like you are. These cozy gifts under $50 from Old Navy check all of those boxes while being stylish enough you might even be convinced to wear them outside your home (including a set of jogger-style pajamas that look more luxe than we could have ever dreamed).

In this gift guide, we’ve rounded up our favorite comfy picks for every member of the family — including your favorite fur baby. Whether you’re looking for matching family pajamas to continue a time-honored tradition or just want to help make the holidays merry, cozy and bright, you’re going to want to shop each and every one of these items.

This article was created by SheKnows for Old Navy.