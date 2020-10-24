The Coziest Slippers You’ll Never Want to Take Off

Finally, sweater weather has arrived, and it’s time for all the warm and fuzzy things! Aside from cuddly sweaters that basically feel like you’re wearing a blanket, our other favorite part about cold temps is wearing cloud-like slippers nonstop. But, with constant wear, you’re likely to wear them out in a season, so we’re guessing you could stock up on some new styles to get you through this season. Prepare yourself: there are tons to choose from.

Navigating the slipper world takes some time, so we did the deed for you so you can get straight to slipping on the best slippers out there. Of course, winter is basically synonymous with UGGs, so we’ve included only the softest styles from the cult-favorite brand, along with other slipper staples from Dearfoams and Sorel. Our most exciting discovery, though? Birkenstock slippers. We consider ourselves pros when it comes to shopping (and wearing) Birks, but this news seriously shocked us!

Whether you’re looking for sandal-style slippers, traditional slip ons, boots for extra warmth — or even ones you can wear to the grocery store, here’s our ultimate guide to shopping for the fluffiest slippers this year. Prepare your feet for some major TLC and style.

